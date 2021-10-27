.

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary

Michael Angulia | 10-27-2021

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his acclaimed sophomore solo album, "Diary Of A Madman", with a special expanded digital reissue.

The digital reissue will be released on November 5th and will include live versions of "Flying High Again," and "Believer", which have previously been unavailable digitally.

In 2011, the special 30th anniversary edition featured a bonus disc called "Ozzy Live", featuring previously unreleased live recordings captured during the "Blizzard Of Ozz Tour" that include the late Randy Rhoads.

