Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his acclaimed sophomore solo album, "Diary Of A Madman", with a special expanded digital reissue.

The digital reissue will be released on November 5th and will include live versions of "Flying High Again," and "Believer", which have previously been unavailable digitally.

In 2011, the special 30th anniversary edition featured a bonus disc called "Ozzy Live", featuring previously unreleased live recordings captured during the "Blizzard Of Ozz Tour" that include the late Randy Rhoads.

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer To Coming

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Three Down To Earth Rare Tracks

Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album

Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic

Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release

Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

Ozzy Osbourne Tributes Randy Rhoads In The Studio

News > Ozzy Osbourne