Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his acclaimed sophomore solo album, "Diary Of A Madman", with a special expanded digital reissue.
The digital reissue will be released on November 5th and will include live versions of "Flying High Again," and "Believer", which have previously been unavailable digitally.
In 2011, the special 30th anniversary edition featured a bonus disc called "Ozzy Live", featuring previously unreleased live recordings captured during the "Blizzard Of Ozz Tour" that include the late Randy Rhoads.
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
