Foo Fighters and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza Lineups

The Foo Fighters and The Strokes lead the lineups for the 2022 installments of the Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil festivals, organizers have announced.

The two rock acts will be joined by Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix as headliners for next year's events, which will also include Machine Gun Kelly, Alan Walker, Jack Harlow, Alesso, Jane's Addiction, Kaytranada, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Idles and more.

Lollapalooza Argentina is set to take place on March 18-20 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires and Lollapalooza Brasil will be happening on March 25-27 at Authordom de Interlagos in Sao Paulo.

