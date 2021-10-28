.

Foo Fighters and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza Lineups

Michael Angulia | 10-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Event poster

The Foo Fighters and The Strokes lead the lineups for the 2022 installments of the Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil festivals, organizers have announced.

The two rock acts will be joined by Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix as headliners for next year's events, which will also include Machine Gun Kelly, Alan Walker, Jack Harlow, Alesso, Jane's Addiction, Kaytranada, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Idles and more.

Lollapalooza Argentina is set to take place on March 18-20 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires and Lollapalooza Brasil will be happening on March 25-27 at Authordom de Interlagos in Sao Paulo.

Related Stories


Foo Fighters and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza Lineups

Lollapalooza 2021 Daily Lineup Revealed

Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Lollapalooza Returning This Summer

Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival

Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream

Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream

Lollapalooza Going Virtual This Year With Free Lolla2020

Lollapalooza 2020 Officially Canceled and Going Virtual

Guns N' Roses' Postponed Lollapalooza Shows Rescheduled

News > Lollapalooza

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass- Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown-Imagine Dragons- Foo Fighters- more

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more

Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more

Reviews

Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'

Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters

The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass

Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown

Imagine Dragons and J.I.D Get Animated With 'Enemy'

Foo Fighters and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza Lineups

Dead & Company, Phish, Gov't Mule Livestreaming For Halloween

Puscifer TV Coming Next Month

George Strait Tributes First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video

Above Snakes Have 'Nothing To Lose' With New Video