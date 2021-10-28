Foo Fighters and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza Lineups

The Foo Fighters and The Strokes lead the lineups for the 2022 installments of the Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil festivals, organizers have announced.
The two rock acts will be joined by Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix as headliners for next year's events, which will also include Machine Gun Kelly, Alan Walker, Jack Harlow, Alesso, Jane's Addiction, Kaytranada, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Idles and more.
Lollapalooza Argentina is set to take place on March 18-20 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires and Lollapalooza Brasil will be happening on March 25-27 at Authordom de Interlagos in Sao Paulo.
Lollapalooza 2021 Daily Lineup Revealed
Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup
Lollapalooza Returning This Summer
Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival
Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream
Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream
Lollapalooza Going Virtual This Year With Free Lolla2020
Lollapalooza 2020 Officially Canceled and Going Virtual
Guns N' Roses' Postponed Lollapalooza Shows Rescheduled
Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass- Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown-Imagine Dragons- Foo Fighters- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass
Imagine Dragons and J.I.D Get Animated With 'Enemy'
Foo Fighters and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza Lineups
Dead & Company, Phish, Gov't Mule Livestreaming For Halloween
George Strait Tributes First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video
Above Snakes Have 'Nothing To Lose' With New Video