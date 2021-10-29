Ozzy Osbourne is paying tribute to Lemmy Kilmister with the release of an animated video for the new Ozzy and Lemmy duet version of the track "Hellraiser".
The song was penned by Ozzy, the late Motorhead legend and guitarist Zakk Wylde and the original version appeared on Osbourne's "No More Tears" album, followed by a Motorhead version on their "March Or Die" album.
The new duet version comes from Ozzy's recently released "No More Tears" 30th anniversary reissue and will also be released as a stand alone 10" vinyl single on Ozzy's birthday, December 3rd featuring the duet, along with Ozzy's version on side A and Motorhead's on side B.
Ozzy had this to say about the new video, "I'm so glad we were able to honor my dear friend Lemmy with this duet and now the video. We immortalized him with a clip of the two of us being together, hanging out and getting into some trouble as we so often did." Watch the video below:
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer To Coming
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Three Down To Earth Rare Tracks
Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album
Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic
Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon
Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video- AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion Views- more
Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass- Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown-Imagine Dragons- Foo Fighters- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video
AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion YouTube Views
Mastodon To Rock Late Night TV To Celebrate New Album
Volumes Premiere 'Happier?' Video
Papa Roach 'Dying To Believe' With New Song
Frank Turner Unleashes 'Non Serviam'
Cobra Starship Share Lost Track 'Beautiful Life' From 'Hot Mess' Vinyl Reissue
Singled Out: Mason Jennings' On The Brink