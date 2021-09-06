The Cranberries Remembering Dolores On Her 50th Birthday

Remembering Dolores cover art

The Cranberries are marking what would have been late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan's 50th birthday with a livestream event, the release of a new video and streaming compilation. We were sent the following details:

In celebration and remembrance of the late Dolores O'Riordan on 6th September 2021 which would have been her 50th birthday, UMe / Island Records in association with and with the support of the remaining members of The Cranberries and the estate of the late Dolores O'Riordan will be releasing a specially curated 15-track streaming-only compilation of songs from the band's robust eight album catalogue.



Compiled with the utmost care and love for the beloved vocalist and songwriter, "Remembering Dolores" is a collection of songs carefully selected by friends, family and remaining band members Fergal Lawler, and brothers Mike Hogan and Noel Hogan that carry special meaning and significance to Dolores. In a joint statement, Fergal, Mike and Noel said "To mark the occasion, we have, together with some of Dolores' closest friends and family, chosen a special playlist of 15 songs from our catalogue, songs that remind each of us in differing ways and for differing reasons of Dolores, and rather than choose songs from the hits, we decided to choose from some of our favourite lesser-known songs". The playlist is found here: https://thecranberries.lnk.to/DoloresPR



To coincide with this digital release, Fergal, Mike and Noel will be launching a livestream via the band's Facebook on Monday, 6th September at 7pm BST / 1pm EST. Hosted by Stuart Clark, journalist with iconic Irish magazine Hot Press, the livestream will include a talk with Fergal, Mike and Noel, discussing the significance of each track in the "Remembering Dolores" compilation. "As you may know, Dolores would have been 50 next Monday," said Fergal. "We decided to mark this special occasion by organizing a live stream to chat about our memories of Dolores with an old friend of the band, Stuart Clark. We would love it if you send us any questions on social media that you would like us to answer."



In addition, the livestream will premiere to fans the brand new video for "Never Grow Old," a montage of never-before-seen footage of the band from assorted photoshoots, outtakes and b-roll from their popular videos "Linger," "Free to Decide," "Ode to My Family," and "Zombie" amongst others. After the premiere, the video will be available here..

