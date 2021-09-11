Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Brighten' Title Track

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is sharing a video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "Brighten." The track follows the lead single, "Atone", as the second preview to the album, which delivers eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye."
"It's pure rock and roll," says Cantrell about the tune. "Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It's a big rock song."
Due October 29, "Brighten" sees Cantrell joined a by an extensive cast of rockers, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of the record.
Cantrell will launch a 2022 North American tour in support of "Brighten" in Minneapolis, MN on March 24. Watch the video here.
