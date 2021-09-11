Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid

Bush have announced that they have officially canceled their upcoming coheadlining tour with Stone Temple Pilots due to "Covid-related circumstances".
Bush shared the following to explain their decision to pull the plug on their live dates, "Due to unfortunate and unavoidable Covid-related circumstances, we will be unable to move forward with our planned Fall tour dates - including our festival appearances and our tour with Stone Temple Pilots.
"We cannot stress enough how heartbreaking it is to not be able to go out and play after all of this time, and after all of our attempted starts and ensuing stops over the past year and a half.
"We wish to extend our deepest apologies as this is the last thing we would want for all our great fans as well as our good friends in Stone Temple Pilots."
Stone Temple Pilots shared this statement, "STP friends and family, unfortunately Bush has had to cancel their upcoming tour with us that was to start at the end of this month.
"We are of course saddened by this news, but it's a sign of the times right now. That said, our headline dates starting on October 17th are still on! The only headline date that is being canceled is Oct 9th in Chattanooga, as that was during the Bush run and can no longer fit with the schedule.
"We'd love to see you all out there for the [remaining] dates, and we're so very much looking forward to coming back to all canceled markets as soon as we can."
