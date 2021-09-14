In The A.M. Streaming New Single 'Save Yourself'

In The A.M., have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Save Yourself", which is just the first of a series of singles that the alt-rock/metal band plans to release this year through next spring.
Alex Shimp had this to say about the track, "This song is about people in your life trying to force you to be whom they think you should be because they think they know better for you than you do for yourself.
"Throughout my life, I've had to deal with a lot of bullsh*t people telling me who and what to be. People who lied to me mistreated me, never respected me, and constantly took away from the amazing heart that I had as a kid.
"People who tried their best to manipulate me into something I didn't want to be. And this song is me writing some of that pain out on paper and putting it into art through riffs and melodies.
"For the kids who may be going through the same experience. For the adults who may be going through a hard time in life. For everyone who gets their therapy through music." Watch the lyric video below:
