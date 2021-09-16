Can't Swim Deliver 'To Heal At All, You Have To Feel It All' Video

Can't Swim have premiered the music video for their new song "To Heal At All, You Have To Feel It All." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Change Of Plans", which will arrive on October 22nd.
Vocalist Chris LoPorto had this to say, "To Heal at All You, Have to Feel it All' is a song about being haunted by the ghosts of your past. I wrote the entire thing on an airplane because I was having these awful nightmares.
"The progression is a six times signature where the drums are in four four. When I presented the demo to Will Putney, he thought the chorus felt a little better with the drums also and six going into the recording process actually thought this song was one of the weakest part of the 12, but wound up being one of the strongest and that's why we decided to use it for the single." Watch the video here
