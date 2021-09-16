Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Boss Metal Zone'

(hennemusic) Clutch performed the live debut of a new song, "Boss Metal Zone", during a September 11 concert at Reverb in Reading, PA, and fan-filmed footage from the tune is available online.
On the road this fall - thirty years after their formation in Germantown, MD in 1991 - the group continue to maintain a focus on live shows and new music.
"We figured that sometimes when a band has an anniversary," singer Neil Fallon told the crowd in Reading, "it's expected that there'll be, like, some kind of nostalgic retrospective/walk down memory lane ... no thank you.
"We figured the best thing to do was to write another rock and roll record; sometime this fall we're gonna record it," he continued, adding, "We're going to beta-test a song on you right now" as the band launched into the track.
"Boss Metal Zone" marks the third new song heard by fans on Clutch's current trek, following the debut of "Strive For Excellence" at the Alaska State Fair on September 5, and "Nosferatu Madre" in Norfolk, VA on September 8. Check out fan filmed footage of the "Boss Metal Zone" performance here.
Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Clutch Debut New Song At Alaska State Fair
Clutch Begin Work On New Studio Album
Clutch Launch Collector's Series With 'Blast Tyrant'
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour
Clutch Announce U.S. Headline Tour
Clutch Launching Vinyl Reissue Series With 'Blast Tyrant'
Clutch and Supersuckers Stars Help Tribute Nazareth
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam- Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue- Dead & Co- more
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Between The Buried And Me Member Tests Positive For Covid-19
Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Boss Metal Zone'
Tesla Member Sitting Out Fall Tour
Can't Swim Deliver 'To Heal At All, You Have To Feel It All' Video
Rush's Geddy Lee Receives APJ Lifetime Achievement Award
Cradle Of Filth Share Cinematic 'Necromantic Fantasies' Video
Alan Jackson Cowrites Song With His Daughter For Her Book
Lorne Behrman Tackles Child Sexual Abuse With New Single 'Sandcastles'