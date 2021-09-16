Dead & Company Add Two Shows To 2021 Tour

Dead & Company have announced that they have added two shows at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre to their current 2021 summer and fall tour of the U.S.

The new shows at the iconic Morrison, Co venue will be taking place on October 19th and 20th with tickets going on sale via AXS on Friday, September 24th at Noon.

The band is wrapping up the current summer leg of the tour with two nights at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL this Friday (September 17th) and Saturday (Sept 18th).

The fall leg will be kicking off on October 6th in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and will conclude with three nights at the Hollywood Bowl, October 29 - 31st. See the dates below:

Fri-Sep-17 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat-Sep-18 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Wed-Oct-06 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thu-Oct-07 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon-Oct-11 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Tue-Oct-12 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thu-Oct-14 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri-Oct-15 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Tue-Oct-19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed-Oct-20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri-Oct-22 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

Sat-Oct-23 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

Mon-Oct-25 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed-Oct-27 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri-Oct-29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Sat-Oct-30 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Sun-Oct-31 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

