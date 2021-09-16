Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share Unreleased Song From Rarities Collection

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared a lyric video for "Earthlings", which is a previously unreleased track that will be featured on their forthcoming "B-Sides & Rarities Part II" collection.

The new installment, following up their 2005 "B-Sides & Rarities", will be released on October 22nd on double vinyl, double CD, deluxe double CD and all digital platforms.

Nick had this to say about the song, 'Earthlings is the missing link that binds Ghosteen together. A lovely song that just got away," and said that it considered by some to be "the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions."

Cave said of the new collection,"I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It's the only one I'd listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.

"B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. 'Waiting For You' complete with bizarre 'canning factory' rhythm track, a gorgeous 'Life Per Se' deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and 'Earthlings' that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions." Watch the lyric video below:

