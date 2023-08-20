Nick Cave Announces US In-Store Book Signings

(The Oriel Company) Nick Cave has announced a book tour with award-winning journalist Sean O'Hagan in support of their best selling book Faith, Hope and Carnage (out in paperback September 19).
Culled from 40 hours of conversations between Cave and O' Hagan, Faith, Hope and Carnage transcends the genre of rock journalism, constituting a work of art in its own right. It is a candid dialogue rich with passionate revelation, fierce intelligence, and philosophical searching about the spiritual forces behind creativity and music.
In their sole public conversation in the US, hear Cave and O'Hagan reflect on questions of faith, art, freedom, grief and love, the making of the book in the midst of the pandemic and how the following two years changed their perspectives on creativity and faith, their singular collaborative approach, Cave's decades as the charismatic frontman of The Bad Seeds, and much more.
NICK CAVE BOOK TOUR
Sept 23, 11:00am
Washington, D.C. @ Politics and Prose
In-store signing
Sept 30, 11:30am
Chicago, IL @ Seminary Co-op Bookstore
In-store signing
Oct 5, 11:30am
New York, NY @ Strand Bookstore
In conversation with Seán O'Hagan
Oct 5, 7:30pm
New York, NY @ 92nd Street Y
In conversation with Seán O'Hagan
Oct 11, 12:00pm
Boston, MA @ Harvard Book Store
In-store signing
Oct 18, 12:00pm
Nashville, TN @ Parnassus Books
In-store signing
Oct 24, 12:00pm
Austin, TX @ BookPeople
In-store signing
Oct 30, 6:00pm
Los Angeles, CA @ Book Soup
In-store signing
