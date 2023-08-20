Nick Cave Announces US In-Store Book Signings

(The Oriel Company) Nick Cave has announced a book tour with award-winning journalist Sean O'Hagan in support of their best selling book Faith, Hope and Carnage (out in paperback September 19).



Culled from 40 hours of conversations between Cave and O' Hagan, Faith, Hope and Carnage transcends the genre of rock journalism, constituting a work of art in its own right. It is a candid dialogue rich with passionate revelation, fierce intelligence, and philosophical searching about the spiritual forces behind creativity and music.

In their sole public conversation in the US, hear Cave and O'Hagan reflect on questions of faith, art, freedom, grief and love, the making of the book in the midst of the pandemic and how the following two years changed their perspectives on creativity and faith, their singular collaborative approach, Cave's decades as the charismatic frontman of The Bad Seeds, and much more.



NICK CAVE BOOK TOUR

Sept 23, 11:00am

Washington, D.C. @ Politics and Prose

In-store signing



Sept 30, 11:30am

Chicago, IL @ Seminary Co-op Bookstore

In-store signing



Oct 5, 11:30am

New York, NY @ Strand Bookstore

In conversation with Seán O'Hagan



Oct 5, 7:30pm

New York, NY @ 92nd Street Y

In conversation with Seán O'Hagan



Oct 11, 12:00pm

Boston, MA @ Harvard Book Store

In-store signing



Oct 18, 12:00pm

Nashville, TN @ Parnassus Books

In-store signing



Oct 24, 12:00pm

Austin, TX @ BookPeople

In-store signing



Oct 30, 6:00pm

Los Angeles, CA @ Book Soup

In-store signing

