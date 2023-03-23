Nick Cave Announces North American Solo Tour

(The Oriel Company) Nick Cave has announced a North American solo tour for fall. Performing songs from his extensive catalog, Cave will make stops at the beautiful King's Theatre in Brooklyn, Manhattan's Beacon Theater and Los Angeles' iconic Orpheum Theatre on a rare solo tour that includes accompaniment from Colin Greenwood on bass guitar. The coast-to-coast tour kicks off in Asheville, North Carolina on September 19th and includes two Canadian dates - at Montreal's Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier and Toronto's Massey Hall.
All dates below. Register now for pre-sale access here. Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting on Monday, March 27 at 10am (local time). General on sale tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10am (local time).
Nick Cave has been performing, writing and recording music for more than forty years. He is best known as the lead singer and songwriter of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. His body of work extends across a diverse range of creative disciplines - score composition, writing of books, novels and film scripts, and more recently ceramic art. His website and weekly e-mail, The Red Hand Files, originally created for Cave to answer questions submitted by fans, has grown from a simple exercise in connectivity to a cultural phenomenon, now with over 150,000 subscribers, and hundreds of questions submitted each week.
Cave recently published a book of extended conversations with Irish journalist Seán O'Hagan - Faith, Hope & Carnage. Created from over forty hours of intimate recordings, the book examines questions of faith, art, music, freedom, grief and love. It draws candidly on Cave's life, from his early childhood to the present day, his loves, his work ethic and his dramatic transformation in recent years. The paperback edition will be published in September by Picador.
NICK CAVE LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA - SOLO TOUR DATES:
September 19, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
September 21, 2023 - Durham, NC @ DPAC
September 23, 2023 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
September 25, 2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
September 27, 2023 - Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater
September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
October 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
October 6, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
October 7, 2023 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
October 10, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
October 12, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
October 14, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
October 15, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 20, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
October 22, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
October 23, 2023 - Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody
October 27, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
October 28, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
