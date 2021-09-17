Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'

John 5 have shared a music video for his brand new single "Que Pasa" that features guest vocals from legendary Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.

The track comes from John 5's forthcoming solo album, which will be entitled "Sinner" and will be unleased just in time for Halloween on October 29th.

He had this to say, "When people hear this record, I want them to say, 'Oh, that's John 5.' What you get with Sinner is the best of me. I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy.

When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It's honest. It's real. It's not a façade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.

"I have such an appreciation for Dave, and I love his voice, guitar playing and songwriting. And he kills it on Que Pasa. It was such a joy to have him on this track." Watch the video below:

