Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'

John 5 have shared a music video for his brand new single "Que Pasa" that features guest vocals from legendary Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.
The track comes from John 5's forthcoming solo album, which will be entitled "Sinner" and will be unleased just in time for Halloween on October 29th.
He had this to say, "When people hear this record, I want them to say, 'Oh, that's John 5.' What you get with Sinner is the best of me. I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy.
When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It's honest. It's real. It's not a façade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.
"I have such an appreciation for Dave, and I love his voice, guitar playing and songwriting. And he kills it on Que Pasa. It was such a joy to have him on this track." Watch the video below:
John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine
John 5 Announces U.S. Summer Tour
Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic
Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic
Elton John Announces Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Release
KISS Classic Covered By Anthrax Star and John 5
Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5 2019 In Review
John Fogerty Streams CCR Classic From 50 Year Trip
John Fogerty 50 Year Trip Live Album Announced
Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release-- more
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Insomnium Premiere 'The Wanderer' Video
The Tragically Hip Share Alternate Version Of 'Fiddler's Green'
VRSTY Share 'Sick' New Video and Announce Album
Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Bucket List
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'
Exodus Deliver 'Clickbait' Lyric Video
Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release
Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour