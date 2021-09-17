Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will be celebrating his birthday (December 3rd) with the release of a special 10" black vinyl single featuring three versions of the song "Hellraiser".

A newly revealed due with the song's cowriter Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead fame is featured on the brand new 30th anniversary digital release of Ozzy's classic "No More Tears" album.

The special 10" will feature the duet on the A-side, along with classic original Ozzy track with Motorhead's version of the same song on the B-side and is available for preorder here.

