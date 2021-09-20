Axl Rose Recovering From Possible 'Food Poisoning'

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose took to social media to share that he is feeling a lot better after suffering from suspected "food poisoning" that hampered his performance during a concert in Chicago late last week.
The band rocked Wrigley Field last Thursday (September 16th) and Axl shared the following message with fans after the show, "A note to Chicago... I got to the show feeling great, but started getting sick pretty early on.
"It progressed to where I was throwing up & was light headed. Wouldn't have been surprised if I'd fallen off the front of the stage. I'd b fine then not, fine again then not all night. Was pretty crazy but the crowd was great n' I was in a great headspace n' we had fun.
"Luckily the Covid test was negative. Def messed with my vocals in places. Just glad we got thru it n' it didn't mess with the show too bad. I'm a lot better now. Seems most likely to be food poisoning.
"Looking forward to Milwaukee!"
