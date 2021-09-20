.

Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Slaughter Beach'

Bruce Henne | 09-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Clutch performed the live debut of a new song, "Slaughter Beach", at the Orange Peel in Asheville, NC on September 16, and fan-filmed footage from the tune is available online.

The Maryland outfit have been road-testing tracks on their current US tour, with singer Neil Fallon confirming in July that the group had "started pre-production for the next Clutch release", and telling a crowd in Reading, PA recently that they plan to enter the studio sometime this fall to record the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions."

"Slaughter Beach" is the fourth new song to be premiered live recently, following the debuts of "Strive For Excellence", "Nosferatu Madre", and "Boss Metal Zone."

Clutch wrapped up the first leg of their 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour this past weekend, with shows resuming September 29 in Fort Wayne, IN. Video of Clutch performing "Slaughter Beach" in Asheville and also in Chattanooga, TN on September 17 can be seen here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Slaughter Beach'

Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Boss Metal Zone'

Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Clutch Debut New Song At Alaska State Fair

Clutch Begin Work On New Studio Album

Clutch Launch Collector's Series With 'Blast Tyrant'

The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album

Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour

Clutch Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Clutch Launching Vinyl Reissue Series With 'Blast Tyrant'

News > Clutch

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more

Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic- KISS Expand 'Destroyer'- Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP- more

Metallica Rock Intimate Club- Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release- more

Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam- Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue- Dead & Co- more

Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

The Fifth - The Fifth EP

Electric Six - Streets of Gold

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council

Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour

Axl Rose Recovering From Possible 'Food Poisoning'

The Lumineers Share First Song From New Album Ahead Of TV Performance

Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Slaughter Beach'

Carly Pearce and Ashey McBryde 'Never Wanted To Be That Girl'

Billy Idol Streaming New EP 'The Roadside'

Singled Out: Sound of Kalima's Ciggie Rainy