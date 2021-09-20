Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Slaughter Beach'

(hennemusic) Clutch performed the live debut of a new song, "Slaughter Beach", at the Orange Peel in Asheville, NC on September 16, and fan-filmed footage from the tune is available online.

The Maryland outfit have been road-testing tracks on their current US tour, with singer Neil Fallon confirming in July that the group had "started pre-production for the next Clutch release", and telling a crowd in Reading, PA recently that they plan to enter the studio sometime this fall to record the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions."

"Slaughter Beach" is the fourth new song to be premiered live recently, following the debuts of "Strive For Excellence", "Nosferatu Madre", and "Boss Metal Zone."

Clutch wrapped up the first leg of their 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour this past weekend, with shows resuming September 29 in Fort Wayne, IN. Video of Clutch performing "Slaughter Beach" in Asheville and also in Chattanooga, TN on September 17 can be seen here.

