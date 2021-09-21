The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing a trailer as a preview to a new video for "Living In The Heart Of Love", a track from the band's forthcoming series of expanded reissues of their 1981 album, "Tattoo You."

The clip, which gives fans an advance look at the video ahead of its online premiere on September 22 for the song, is tagged with the phrase "Charlie is my darling", a reference to their legendary drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away on August 24 at the age of 80 while recovering from a recent medical procedure that was set to have him sit out the band's rescheduled No Filter US Tour dates this fall.

The phrase previously appeared in Stones' history as the title of a documentary on the band's second tour of Ireland, which didn't see its official release as "Charlie Is My Darling - Ireland 1965" until 2012.

"Living In The Heart Of Love" is one of nine previously-unreleased tunes from the "Tattoo You" era that were newly-completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar by the band for the 2021 series; due October 22, the 1981 album has been remastered as a standalone set, with most packages featuring unreleased recordings and a 1982 concert from London's Wembley Stadium.

The 40th Anniversary Editions will be available in a multiple formats, including CD, LP and digital, Deluxe 2CD and 2LP versions, and 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe Boxset. Watch the preview video

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

