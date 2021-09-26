Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022

Guns N' Roses have followed up the release of the new song "Hard Skool" with the news that they will be releasing their new "Hard Skool" EP in multiple formats on February 25th exclusively via their official online store.

The EP will be released as a CD, 7" vinyl and on cassette and will feature the newly released tracks "Hard Skool" and "Absurd", as well as live versions of the classic's "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy". Preorders are available here.

GNR shared the title track last week. The song was written by frontman Axl Rose and co-produced by Axl and Caram Costanzo. It was originally recorded during the "Chinese Democracy" sessions.

Stream the song and see the tracklisting below:

01. Hard Skool

02. Absurd

03. Don't Cry (Live)

04. You're Crazy (Live)

