Guns N' Roses have followed up the release of the new song "Hard Skool" with the news that they will be releasing their new "Hard Skool" EP in multiple formats on February 25th exclusively via their official online store.
The EP will be released as a CD, 7" vinyl and on cassette and will feature the newly released tracks "Hard Skool" and "Absurd", as well as live versions of the classic's "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy". Preorders are available here.
GNR shared the title track last week. The song was written by frontman Axl Rose and co-produced by Axl and Caram Costanzo. It was originally recorded during the "Chinese Democracy" sessions.
Stream the song and see the tracklisting below:
01. Hard Skool
02. Absurd
03. Don't Cry (Live)
04. You're Crazy (Live)
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'
Axl Rose Recovering From Possible 'Food Poisoning'
Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts Due To Pandemic Restrictions
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19
Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022
Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery
Red Hot Chili Peppers Launching World Tour
Tom Petty 'Wildflowers' Documentary To Screen In Cinemas Worldwide
Pink Floyd Share Demo For 'Yet Another Movie'
Queen Transform 'Love Of My Life' Into Instant Live Classic On The Greatest
Oasis Share 'Champagne Supernova' Video From Knebworth Concert Film