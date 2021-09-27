.

Guns N' Roses Tour Now Going Down Under In 2022

Michael Angulia | 09-27-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Guns N' Roses have announced that they have been forced to postpone the Australian and New Zealand leg of their current tour due to the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The trek will now be taking place in November and December of next year. The planned first show for the band at New Zealand's South Island has been cancelled, and a new show has been added in Auckland.

Tour promoter Paul Dainty had this to say, "Despite our best efforts and working with the relevant authorities in New Zealand and Australia it recently became clear that we could not proceed in 2021 due to COVIDS's resurgence," says .

"Re-scheduling what is likely to be the biggest stadium rock tour of next year does take some time and I'm delighted that the stars have now aligned. Guns N' Roses are one of the greatest bands of all time and we're going to make a little bit of history and be back bigger and better in Summer 2022." See the new dates below:

11/18/22 - Perth, AU Optus Stadium
11/22/22 - Brisbane, AU Suncorp Stadium
11/24/22 - Gold Coast, AU Metricon Stadium
11/27/22 - Sydney, AU Stadium Australia
11/29/22 - Adelaide AU Oval,
12/03/22 - Melbourne, AU Cricket Ground
12/08/22 - Wellington, NZ Sky Stadium
12/10/22 - Auckland, NZ Eden Park

Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Tour Now Going Down Under In 2022

Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022

Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'

Axl Rose Recovering From Possible 'Food Poisoning'

Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts Due To Pandemic Restrictions

Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam

Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival

Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19

Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years

News > Guns N' Roses

advertisement
Day In Rock

Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more

Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more

Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021

Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day

The Mangoes - Pale Blue Dot

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

advertisement
Latest News

Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour

Guns N' Roses Tour Now Going Down Under In 2022

Jason Aldean Releasing 30 Track New Album 'Macon, Georgia'

Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Us Against The World' Video

Singled Out: Touching's Caught In The Middle

Alan Jackson Celebrates Ryman History With 'Where Have You Gone' Video

Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour

The Police In The Studio For Ghost In Machine Anniversary