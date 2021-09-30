Sam Hunt Premieres '23' Video

Sam Hunt has premiered a music video for his brand new single "23", which was written by Hunt with Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Chris LaCorte.
"23" is Sam's first new music since his 2020 chart-topping album, "Southside," that features the No. 1 hit singles with "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," "Kinfolks," and "Hard To Forget."
The video was directed by Tim Mattia and according to UMG Nashville, the clip "captures the laid-back nostalgia of the song following characters in the video as they connect back to the pureness of their youth and past relationships." Watch it below:
Sam Hunt Headlining Indy 500 Legends Day Concert
Sam Hunt Announces Inaugural 'The Nashional' Music Festival
Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio
Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'- more
Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized- David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency- Rolling Stones- more
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Premiere: Them Evils' 'Remember My Name' Video
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals He Is Cancer Free
Erasure Releasing Surprise EP As They Launch Tour
Singled Out: Empty's Temporary High
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song Troubles A' Comin'
Neil Young Shares Rarity From 1970 Carnegie Hall Package
Singled Out: Julian Daniell's Only Lonely
AC/DC Premiere 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video