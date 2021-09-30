.

Sam Hunt Premieres '23' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-30-2021

Video still courtesy UMG Nasvhille

Sam Hunt has premiered a music video for his brand new single "23", which was written by Hunt with Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Chris LaCorte.

"23" is Sam's first new music since his 2020 chart-topping album, "Southside," that features the No. 1 hit singles with "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," "Kinfolks," and "Hard To Forget."

The video was directed by Tim Mattia and according to UMG Nashville, the clip "captures the laid-back nostalgia of the song following characters in the video as they connect back to the pureness of their youth and past relationships." Watch it below:

