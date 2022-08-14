Elle King Behind The Scenes Of 'Worth A Shot' Video With Dierks Bentley

Elle King has shared a behind the scenes video for the making of the music video for her latest single, "Worth A Shot", which features country music star Dierks Bentley.

Press On sent over these details: Collaborating with her longtime friend Dierks Bentley, "Worth A Shot," is about a song about a relationship that is on the rocks but is 'worth a shot' at saving.



The concept for the music video was created and written by King who collaborated with directors Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa Stone (Running Bear Films).

Filmed in Murfreesboro, TN, the video flashes back to the Wild West in the late 1800s where King and Bentley star as husband-and-wife outlaws. With wanted signs, a liquor-filled saloon, and a shot for shot duel, the cinematic video is an unexpected take on the tune.

