Carrie Underwood To Rock NBC's Sunday Night Football Open

(fcc) Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for the 10th consecutive season beginning in September on NBC and Peacock.
Underwood performed the show open - featuring an updated rendition of the now-iconic "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" - from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION.
For the first time, the show open will highlight the game-day energy around each Sunday Night Football game as a dedicated film crew will capture the atmosphere leading up to kickoff including fans tailgating and prepping for the game, player arrivals, and scenes from the host city.
"Performing the show open for Sunday Night Football for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me," said Underwood. "It's always a fun day when we shoot the new open -- our amazing creative team somehow manages to top themselves year after year."
"We are thrilled to mark a decade working with Carrie and are excited to introduce game-day scenes from the host city and stadium into the show open," said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 10 years.
The show open for Sunday Night Football, primetime television's No. 1 program for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years, will debut on Sunday, Sept. 11 on NBC and Peacock leading into Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover
Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood At Stadium Shows
Carrie Underwood Launching Denim & Rhinestones Arena Tour
Carrie Underwood Shares 'Ghost Story' Video
Carrie Underwood Music and Merch
Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Arena Tour- Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath-- more
Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Metallica and Radiohead Classics Fuel Westworld Soundtrack
Blake Shelton Releasing 'No Body' Song and Video This Week
Memphis Music Hall Of Fame 2022 Induction Event Announced
Carrie Underwood To Rock NBC's Sunday Night Football Open
Oakman Go 'All The Way Up' With Latest Single
Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Arena Tour
Kenny Chesney Tops His Own Record At MetLife Stadium
Status Quo Preview 'Quo'ing In' With 2022 Studio Version Of 'Caroline'