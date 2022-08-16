.

Carrie Underwood To Rock NBC's Sunday Night Football Open

08-15-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Carrie Underwood Video still from 2020 season open
Video still from 2020 season open

(fcc) Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for the 10th consecutive season beginning in September on NBC and Peacock.

Underwood performed the show open - featuring an updated rendition of the now-iconic "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" - from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION.

For the first time, the show open will highlight the game-day energy around each Sunday Night Football game as a dedicated film crew will capture the atmosphere leading up to kickoff including fans tailgating and prepping for the game, player arrivals, and scenes from the host city.

"Performing the show open for Sunday Night Football for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me," said Underwood. "It's always a fun day when we shoot the new open -- our amazing creative team somehow manages to top themselves year after year."

"We are thrilled to mark a decade working with Carrie and are excited to introduce game-day scenes from the host city and stadium into the show open," said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 10 years.

The show open for Sunday Night Football, primetime television's No. 1 program for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years, will debut on Sunday, Sept. 11 on NBC and Peacock leading into Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Related Stories


Carrie Underwood To Rock NBC's Sunday Night Football Open

Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover

Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood At Stadium Shows

Carrie Underwood Launching Denim & Rhinestones Arena Tour

Carrie Underwood Shares 'Ghost Story' Video

Carrie Underwood Music and Merch

News > Carrie Underwood

advertisement
Day In Rock

Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Arena Tour- Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath-- more

Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more

Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more

Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more

Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour

5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World

Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Latest News

Metallica and Radiohead Classics Fuel Westworld Soundtrack

Blake Shelton Releasing 'No Body' Song and Video This Week

Memphis Music Hall Of Fame 2022 Induction Event Announced

Carrie Underwood To Rock NBC's Sunday Night Football Open

Oakman Go 'All The Way Up' With Latest Single

Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Arena Tour

Kenny Chesney Tops His Own Record At MetLife Stadium

Status Quo Preview 'Quo'ing In' With 2022 Studio Version Of 'Caroline'