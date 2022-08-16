Liam Gallagher Streams Diamond In The Dark Live From Knebworth

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming audio of a live version of "Diamond In The Dark" as recorded during his June 2022 shows at Knebworth Park and featured as the title track on his new EP of the same name.
Gallagher launched his latest album, "C'Mon You Know", with two nights at the legendary UK venue where Oasis had famously played in the past. The "Diamond In The Dark" EP includes three version of the song: the original studio recording, the Knebworth performance and a DJ Premier Remix, as well as a cover of the 1974 John Lennon track, "Bless You."
"C'mon You Know" topped the UK charts following its release in late May, following in the same path of 2017's "As You Were", 2017's "Why Me? Why Not" and 2020's "MTV Unplugged."
Stream the Knebworth live track here.
