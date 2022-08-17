Oceano Return With 'Mass Produced 'Video

Oceano have released a music video for their new single "Mass Produced". The song was mixed and mastered by Joey Sturgis, and is the group's new music since 2017's "Revelation".

Frontman Adam Warren had this to say, "As we unleash 'Mass Produced' it signifies a new chapter for Oceano. I'm very excited for Oceano fans everywhere to enjoy this song and video.

"To all the die-hards who connect with this band, thank you for your excitement. We have so much more to share with you on this journey. I'm fired up! Check our tour dates now! I'd love to see you while we're on tour soon I hope!" Watch the video below:

