Oceano Announce New Album With 'Mass Produced' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Oceano have announced their upcoming new album 'Living Chaos' out August 30 (via Sumerian Records). In celebration of the news, the band has released their new track "Wounds Never Healed" and the official music video.
Prior to today, the band dropped their banger "Mass Produced" which has amassed nearly 1.7 million streams on Spotify alone, over 547k views on YouTube, and can also be found on the forthcoming full-length.
Speaking on today's news, vocalist Adam Warren shared: "The next chapter of Oceano is here. Loud and clear. Enjoy the music and lyrics." Watch it below:
