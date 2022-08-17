T. Graham Brown Helping Kentucky Flood Victims

(2911 Media) T. Graham Brown has taken the lyrics to his song "Hell and High Water" and created a "Come Hell Or High Water" t-shirt for people to purchase at his website and at The Kentucky State Fair to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky. T-Shirts are $25 with proceeds being provided directly to Kentuckians in need.
"I remember when Nashville flooded and how everyone stood together and we worked as a family to help our fellow neighbor. My heart says we need to do that very same thing now," says T. Graham Brown. "So many great country stars like Keith Whitley, Dwight Yoakam, The Judds, Exile, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle, and others all came from up there and we have to support their families. It is the right thing and the only thing to do so I am happy to help spearhead these efforts. Now, everyone needs to just ask their friends and neighbors to go to my website and buy a Kentucky Strong shirt so we can raise lots of money for our friends."
In addition to the T-shirt, T's Hillbilly Iced Tea and Lemonade wrapped tour bus recently headed to Kentucky to deliver the much-needed supplies including water, flashlights, batteries, generators, tarps, coolers, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, hoses, and more that were donated by the Nashville community. The shirts can be ordered here.
T. Graham Brown Music and Merch
