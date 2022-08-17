The Ghost Inside Recruit Hatebreed, We Came As Romans For Rebirthday Bash

The Ghost Inside have announced their very first 'Rebirthday Bash' Festival in Las Vegas that will be taking place at the Brooklyn Bowl on November 18th and 19th.
They will be headline both nights of the festival with the first show featuring a set of their greatest hits, and the second one will feature a performance of their full 2012 album "Get What You Give" in its entirety.
The festival will also include performances from Hatebreed, Comeback Kid, Bleeding Through, We Came As Romans, Spirit World, and Foreign Plan, with an after party on Saturday.
The band had this to say, "We've dreamed of putting together an event like this for years, and we couldn't be more excited to bring you the first annual Rebirthday Bash!
"We will spend two nights in Las Vegas celebrating our second chance at life. We'll be joined on Night One by none other than the best to ever do it, Hatebreed, performing their iconic album 'Perseverance' in full.
"Night Two will feature a one time only 10 year anniversary performance of 'Get What You Give', hosted by Shapel Lacey.
"We'll be joined BOTH nights by our friends Comeback Kid, as well as appearances by We Came As Romans, Bleeding Through, Foreign Pain, and Spirit World. We have tons of fun planned for the weekend and can't wait to share it with you!"
The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, New Found Glory Lead Furnace Fest Lineup
The Ghost Inside Comeback Concert Being Released
The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show
The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'
The Ghost Inside Music and Merch
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup- Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium- more
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Having Surgery For New Tumor- Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Tour- Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Dead At 62- more
Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath- Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs- Aerosmith- more
Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup
Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium
The Ghost Inside Recruit Hatebreed, We Came As Romans For Rebirthday Bash
Clutch Deliver Slaughter Beach Video
Alexisonfire Share 'Mistaken Information' Video
Oceano Return With 'Mass Produced 'Video
The Cult To Rock Greek Theatre As Under The Midnight Sun Arrives
Silverstein And The Amity Affliction Gearing Up For Tour