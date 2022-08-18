Gogol Bordello Share 'Take Only What You Can Carry (featuring Kazka)' Video

Gogol Bordello have released a music video for their new single "Take Only What You Can Carry (featuring Kazka)". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Solidaritine", which will arrive on September 16th
Eugene Hutz had this to say about the guest vocals from Oleksandra Zaritska, the singer from the Ukrainian electrofolk pop band Kazka, "She is a raucous rock singer, bringing an emotional message of the uprooted people whose lives were destroyed by this f***ed up war in Ukraine."
The lyrics for the song were written by Ukrainian poet, novelist, essayist and friend Serhiy Zhadan (who also appears on the track "Forces of Victory"). "Oleksandra does great justice to the lyrics. It's something that I've never done before - use someone else's poetry for lyrics. But here, the idea was to bring three diverse Ukrainian artists together into a knuckle for continuous moral bust to the fighters and refugees. Plus, I really love Zhadan's poetry, he is a wordsmith from God. No wonder he is nominated for Nobel Prize." Watch the video below:
