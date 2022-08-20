Aerosmith Share Detroit Concert From The Vaults

Series promo

(hennemusic) Aerosmith has expanded their 50th anniversary archival video series with footage of a 2003 concert in Detroit, MI. The video was unearthed from Aerosmith's legendary archive for the very first time and remastered in HD from the original master tapes.

The band was filmed live at the city's Comerica Park on September 7, 2003 while on their Rocksimus Maximus Tour, where they rocked classics like "Same Old Song And Dance", "Toys In The Attic" and "Walk This Way," as well as "Jaded," "Love In An Elevator," and "Pink."

Starting August 19, the unreleased Detroit concert video will be available to stream online for one week only as the fourth episode in a five-part series. Aerosmith is scheduled to return to live action with a September 4 show in Bangor, ME and a homecoming event at Boston's Fenway Park on September 8 before the band resumes a Las Vegas residency.

Stream the 2003 concert video from Detroit here.

