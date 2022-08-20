Aerosmith Share Detroit Concert From The Vaults

(hennemusic) Aerosmith has expanded their 50th anniversary archival video series with footage of a 2003 concert in Detroit, MI. The video was unearthed from Aerosmith's legendary archive for the very first time and remastered in HD from the original master tapes.
The band was filmed live at the city's Comerica Park on September 7, 2003 while on their Rocksimus Maximus Tour, where they rocked classics like "Same Old Song And Dance", "Toys In The Attic" and "Walk This Way," as well as "Jaded," "Love In An Elevator," and "Pink."
Starting August 19, the unreleased Detroit concert video will be available to stream online for one week only as the fourth episode in a five-part series. Aerosmith is scheduled to return to live action with a September 4 show in Bangor, ME and a homecoming event at Boston's Fenway Park on September 8 before the band resumes a Las Vegas residency.
Stream the 2003 concert video from Detroit here.
Aerosmith Stream 1993 Concert From The Vaults
Aerosmith Continue 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1989 Concert
Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts
Aerosmith Opening Their Vaults For 50 Years Live! Video Series
Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video- Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video- more
Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die Coming To Movie Theaters- more
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup- Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium- more
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Having Surgery For New Tumor- Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Tour- Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Dead At 62- more
Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'
Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release
Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer
Aerosmith Share Detroit Concert From The Vaults
Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Talks 'Viva Las Vengeance And More
KISS Share Beth From 1977 Des Moines Performance
Creedence Clearwater Revival Share Royal Albert Hall Performance Of Fortunate Son
Whitesnake Stream 'Crying In The Rain' 2022 Remix