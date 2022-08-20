KISS Share Beth From 1977 Des Moines Performance

(hennemusic) KISS are sharing live audio of their 1976 classic, "Beth", as the latest preview to "Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977." With vocals by drummer Peter Criss, the fifth single from "Destroyer" delivered the New York band their first US Top 10 hit and the highest-charting track in their history.
Due September 9, the package captures the group's original lineup of Criss, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley in performance on November 29, 1977 at the Iowa Veterans Memorial Auditorium as part of the band's Alive II tour.
The event saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of tracks from their first six studio albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun." Read more and stream the 1977 performance of the song here.
