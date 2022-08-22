Singled Out: Upon Wings' Last Love

Upon Wings recently released a video for their new single, "Last Love," and to celebrate, we have asked Anne Autumn Erickson to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Last Love" is Upon Wings' first relationship song. I never thought I would write a relationship song, but one day, the lyrics came to me, and it happened! "Last Love" is about that feeling that you've missed out on your one chance for true love. In truth, I believe there is always a true love out there for you, but I think everyone has been in that situation where it seems like your chance for finding that love is gone - but it's not!
Musically, this is one of my favorite Upon Wings songs. The track was mixed and mastered by Skidd Mills (Saving Abel and Pop Evil). Pepe Clarke Maga-a of California heavy metal band Kyng performed drums on this song, and our longtime collaborator, Kevin Jardine of Canada's Uplift Productions, produced and performed guitars. It's incredible how everyone came together to make this song fly, pun very much intended. I couldn't have asked for a more talented group.
"Last Love" will appear on Upon Wings' upcoming EP, the "Last Love" EP, out Sept. 23 via Sword of the Spirit Records. The EP will feature several of Upon Wings' recent singles, as well as a 10th anniversary edition of the band's debut single, "The Dream," which dropped on Aug. 10, 2012. The EP is available for pre-order on Bandcamp here. This marks the first time Upon Wings' music will be available on Bandcamp.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself
