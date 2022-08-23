Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

Alter Bridge have announced that they will be launching a massive two-legged North American tour early next year that will feature Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH as direct support.

The band will be launching the trek in support of their forthcoming album, "Pawns & Kings" and have tapped Rockers Red to support for the first leg and Pistols At Dawn to take over that slot on the second leg.

The first leg is scheduled to kick off on January 25th in Tampa, FL at the Seminole Hard Rock and will run until February 18th in Chicago, IL at The Riviera Theatre.

The second leg will be launched on March 10th in Quapaw, OK at the Downstream Casino Resort and will wrap up on April 1st in Highland, CA at the Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort.

On the heels of their seventh studio album, Pawns & Kings, Alter Bridge are announcing the North American run of their 2023 Pawns & Kings Tour. The 30-city tour - split into two legs - kicks off on January 25 in Tampa, FL and wraps up April 1 in Highland, CA, making stops in Nashville, TN (January 30); Toronto, ON (February 11); Kansas City, MO (March 11) and Seattle, WA (March 23) to name a few markets.

Alter Bridge is also pleased to announce that Mammoth WVH - the Wolfgang Van Halen fronted band - will be joining them as direct support on the entire tour. Rockers Red will be playing on the first leg of the tour and newcomers Pistols At Dawn will be playing on the second leg.

Pawns & Kings Tour Dates:

1/25 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock

1/27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

1/28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

1/30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

2/1 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

2/2 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

2/4 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

2/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

2/7 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre

2/8 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

2/10 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Casino Resort (On Sale Soon) *

2/11 - Toronto, ON - History *

2/14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

2/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

2/17 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

2/18 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

3/10 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort

3/11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

3/14 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

3/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

3/17 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

3/18 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

3/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

3/23 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

3/25 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

3/28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

3/29 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

3/31 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy's Grande Expo Hall

4/1 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort *

* Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH only

Related Stories

Alter Bridge Get Animated For 'Silver Tongue' Video

Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track

Mark Tremonti Confirms Alter Bridge's New Album Plans

Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Announce Tour

Alter Bridge Music and Merch

News > Alter Bridge