.

Disturbed Top Rock Chart With 'Hey You'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-22-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Disturbed Single art
Single art

Disturbed have topped the rock radio charts with their latest single, "Hey You," which is the first taste of their forthcoming album and the band's 15th No. 1 single.

Frontman David Draiman had this to say about the Josiahx directed video for the song, "it's a wake up call. We've become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction."

The band also recently received several RIAA certifications including the album "Indestructible" (2018) which was just certified 2X Multi-Platinum, as well as several songs, including "Down With The Sickness" (6X Multi-Platinum Digital Single) "The Sound of Silence" (7X Multi-Platinum Digital Single), "Stupify" (Gold & Platinum Digital Single), "Stricken" (2X Platinum & Multi-Platinum Digital Single), "Inside The Fire" (Platinum) and "Land of Confusion" (Gold & Platinum Digital Single).

Related Stories


Disturbed Top Rock Chart With 'Hey You'

Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video

Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup

Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour

Disturbed Music and Merch

News > Disturbed

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more

Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more

Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video- Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video- more

Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die Coming To Movie Theaters- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)

Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea

Slipknot Share 'Yen' Video

Iron Maiden Illustrator Derek Riggs Creates Paul Di'Anno Benefit Shirt

Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Announce North American Tour

Thomas Rhett Adds New Leg To Bring The Bar To You Tour

Disturbed Top Rock Chart With 'Hey You'

Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Live Dates

Rush In The Studio For Signals' 40th Anniversary