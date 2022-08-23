Disturbed Top Rock Chart With 'Hey You'

Disturbed have topped the rock radio charts with their latest single, "Hey You," which is the first taste of their forthcoming album and the band's 15th No. 1 single.

Frontman David Draiman had this to say about the Josiahx directed video for the song, "it's a wake up call. We've become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction."

The band also recently received several RIAA certifications including the album "Indestructible" (2018) which was just certified 2X Multi-Platinum, as well as several songs, including "Down With The Sickness" (6X Multi-Platinum Digital Single) "The Sound of Silence" (7X Multi-Platinum Digital Single), "Stupify" (Gold & Platinum Digital Single), "Stricken" (2X Platinum & Multi-Platinum Digital Single), "Inside The Fire" (Platinum) and "Land of Confusion" (Gold & Platinum Digital Single).

