The Kinks Share 2022 Remix From Muswell Hillbillies Reissue

(hennemusic) The Kinks are sharing a new Ray Davies 2022 remix of "Acute Schizophrenia Paranoia Blues" from the forthcoming 50th anniversary reissue of their 1971 album, "Musewell Hillbillies."
Due September 9, the band will release remastered editions of their tenth studio record as well as 1972's "Everyone's In Show-Biz." The projects originally marked the start of a new chapter for the UK band: they signed a new record deal with RCA, looked back on their upbringing in London and began to turn their attention to the American public.
"'Muswell Hillbillies' is one-of my favorite Kink's albums," adds Dave Davies. "It's a bit of a backstory to the Davies family and the characters involved."
Read more and stream the 2022 remix here.
