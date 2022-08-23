.

The Kinks Share 2022 Remix From Muswell Hillbillies Reissue

Bruce Henne | 08-22-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Kinks Album cover art
Album cover art

(hennemusic) The Kinks are sharing a new Ray Davies 2022 remix of "Acute Schizophrenia Paranoia Blues" from the forthcoming 50th anniversary reissue of their 1971 album, "Musewell Hillbillies."

Due September 9, the band will release remastered editions of their tenth studio record as well as 1972's "Everyone's In Show-Biz." The projects originally marked the start of a new chapter for the UK band: they signed a new record deal with RCA, looked back on their upbringing in London and began to turn their attention to the American public.

"'Muswell Hillbillies' is one-of my favorite Kink's albums," adds Dave Davies. "It's a bit of a backstory to the Davies family and the characters involved."

Read more and stream the 2022 remix here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


The Kinks Share 2022 Remix From Muswell Hillbillies Reissue

The Kinks Announce New 50th Anniversary Reissues

The Kinks Share Previously Unreleased Track From Classic Albums Reissue

The Kinks Stream Moneygoround Performance Special

The Kinks Announce Livestream Performance Special

The Kinks Music and Merch

News > The Kinks

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more

Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more

Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video- Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video- more

Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die Coming To Movie Theaters- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)

Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea

Slipknot Share 'Yen' Video

Iron Maiden Illustrator Derek Riggs Creates Paul Di'Anno Benefit Shirt

Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Announce North American Tour

Thomas Rhett Adds New Leg To Bring The Bar To You Tour

Disturbed Top Rock Chart With 'Hey You'

Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Live Dates

Rush In The Studio For Signals' 40th Anniversary