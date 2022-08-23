.

Thomas Rhett Adds New Leg To Bring The Bar To You Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 08-22-2022

Thomas Rhett Tour poster
Tour poster

Thomas Rhett is having so much fun this summer on his Bring The Bar To You Tour that he has decided to bring the trek to fans across Canada early next year.

The new Canadian extension will feature Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe as support and is set to kick off on February 9th in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena.

Rhett had this to say about the new tour leg, "It's been an absolute blast being back out on the road this summer and we are so excited to take the tour to Canada next year.

"It feels like forever since we were last able to play for those fans. They always bring an insane amount of energy and we cannot wait to get up there and see them again."

Tickets for the new shows will be going on sale this Friday, August 26 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

2/9/2023 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
2/11/2023 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
2/12/2023 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
2/16/2023 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
2/17/2023 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre
2/18/2023 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
2/21/2023 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
2/22/2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
2/24/2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
2/25/2023 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

