.

Metallica Rock 'Moth Into Flame' In Pittsburgh

Bruce Henne | 08-23-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked their 2016 track, "Moth Into Flame", during an August 14 show in Pittsburgh, PA, and the band are sharing video from the event.

The song was the second single from "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct", a project that earned Metallica a place in US chart history when it became only the second time that any band of any genre would have six consecutive albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200.

The group delivered a 16-song set in Pittsburgh, which opened with their 1983 tune, "Whiplash", and finished with the 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets."

Metallica will next be seen performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park on September 24.

Watch video from Pittsburgh here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Rock 'Moth Into Flame' In Pittsburgh

Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Buffalo

Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

Metallica and Radiohead Classics Fuel Westworld Soundtrack

Metallica Share Master Of Puppets Video From Lollapalooza

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more

Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more

Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video- Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)

Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Latest News

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric

Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing

Lit and Hoobastank Announce Tried-N-True Tour

The Smithereens Releasing Their 1993 Lost Album Next Month

Metallica Rock 'Moth Into Flame' In Pittsburgh

Parkway Drive Deliver 'Darker Still' Video

Lonely Robot Reveals 'Digital God Machine' Video

Miranda Lambert To Headline Gulf Coast Jam