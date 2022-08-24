Metallica Rock 'Moth Into Flame' In Pittsburgh

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked their 2016 track, "Moth Into Flame", during an August 14 show in Pittsburgh, PA, and the band are sharing video from the event.
The song was the second single from "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct", a project that earned Metallica a place in US chart history when it became only the second time that any band of any genre would have six consecutive albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200.
The group delivered a 16-song set in Pittsburgh, which opened with their 1983 tune, "Whiplash", and finished with the 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets."
Metallica will next be seen performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park on September 24.
Watch video from Pittsburgh here.
