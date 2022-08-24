Parkway Drive Deliver 'Darker Still' Video

(Atom Splitter) Parkway Drive have premiered a music video for their new song "Darker Still", which is the title track to their forthcoming seventh album that will arrive on September 9th.

Vocalist Winston McCall had this to say, "Love. Time. Death. The great defining elements that make up our existence. This song begins with the simplest of human sounds and represents these elements as the musical journey grows to reach its souring crescendo before facing the inevitable conclusion of its journey. The night grows dark... darker still."

The song is unlike anything you've previously heard from Parkway Drive - it's a monumental song in scope, with career-defining performances all around.

"Darker Still" creeps to life with a whistle and an acoustic guitar. From here - for close to seven minutes - the band takes the listener on a sweeping odyssey through guitar solos, ethereal choirs and strings, and a surprising vocal performance from McCall. Watch the video below:

