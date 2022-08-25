.

Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Live Video From PNC Park

Bruce Henne | 08-24-2022

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of their performance of their 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", that captured during their August 14 show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA.

The lead single from "Metallica" delivered the California band's commercial breakthrough as their first studio record to top the US charts; the project remains the top-selling album in the US since MRC Data began electronically tracking music sales in 1991, with 17.3 million copies sold.

The Pittsburgh gig was one of three recent US dates for the group, who headlinined Chicago's Lollapalooza on July 28 and played in Buffalo, NY on August 11.

Metallica are scheduled to next appear at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park on September 24. Watch video from Pittsburgh here.

