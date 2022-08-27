Muse Scare Up 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' Video

Muse celebrated the release of their new studio album, "Will of The People", by sharing a music video for their track, "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween".
The video was directed by Tom Teller and it pays homage to some classic horror movies like 'The Shining', 'Friday The 13th', 'Scream', 'It', 'Poltergeist', 'Christine', 'The Running Man', 'Carrie' and 'Nightmares In The Sky', with visual references to the films.
The song follows the release of their previous singles from the 10-track album, 'Won't Stand Down', 'Compliance', 'Will Of The People' and 'Kill Or Be Killed'. Watch the video below:
