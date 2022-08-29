.

Megadeth Hit New Milestones

Keavin Wiggins | 08-28-2022

Megadeth L-R) Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro, James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren - photo Alex Kluft courtesy Universal Music Group
L-R) Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro, James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren - photo Alex Kluft courtesy Universal Music Group

As Megadeth gear up to release their new studio album, ", The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead!," on September 2nd, they recently celebrated hitting new milestones for some of their previously releases.

The band were presented with new RIAA gold and platinum certifications following their concert at the Five Points Amphitheater in Irvine, Ca last Thursday night (August 24th).

They received a Platinum record for their 1992 album, 1992's "Symphony of Destruction," and Gold records for 1986's "Peace Sells...But Who's Buying?" and 1990's "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due."

Platinum records are awarded for 1 million unit sales in the U.S., and Gold records recognized 500,000 copies sold.

