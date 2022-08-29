Type O Negative Celebrating 15th Anniversary Of Dead Again

Type O Negative have announced that they will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their final album, "Dead Again", with a special limited edition reissues on November 25th.
The album was originally released on March 13th, 2007 and ended up being their final album before the passing of bassist/vocalist Peter Steele. The reissue will be released in various formats including CD Jewelcase, Long Box, Tinted Green Cassette, LP, Green In Bottle Green w/ Black Splatter, Olive Black Swirl, Mint Swirl w/ Black Splatter, Green White Swirl, and Olive Green.
Kenny Hickey had this to say, "The first casualty of this album was the record company - which promptly went under after its release. Soon after, Peter passed, and then even the rehearsal studio it was written and developed in was burnt to the ground by Hurricane Sandy.
"As the black cloud continued its relentless path over Type O, Dead Again appeared and disappeared from the streaming platforms for years. Now that the storm has passed, we have some slight hope of establishing a small illusion of permanence with this final release of Dead Again. We are sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you."
