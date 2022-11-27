.

Type O Negative Unleash 'The Profit Of Doom' Video

Keavin Wiggins | November 27, 2022

Type O Negative Album art
Album art

Type O Negative have shared a music video for "The Profit Of Doom", which comes from their special 15th anniversary of "Dead Again", their final album before the death of Peter Steele.

Kenny Hickey had this to say about the history of the album, "The first casualty of this album was the record company - which promptly went under after its release.

"Soon after, Peter passed, and then even the rehearsal studio it was written and developed in was burnt to the ground by Hurricane Sandy. As the black cloud continued its relentless path over Type O, Dead Again appeared and disappeared from the streaming platforms for years.

"Now that the storm has passed we have some slight hope of establishing a small illusion of permanence with this final release of Dead Again. We are sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you." Watch the video below:

