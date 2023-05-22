Type O Negative Reveal AI Generated 'Halloween In Heaven' Video

Video still

(Nuclear Blast) Type O Negative is unveiling a darkly captivating treat for World Goth Day! Immerse yourself in the ethereal realm of 'Halloween in Heaven' as A.I. breathes new life into the track.

Written by the band for their friend Dimebag Darrell, the video features Dimebag alongside John Bonham, John Entwistle, Bon Scott, Randy Rhoads, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, George Harrison, Jim Morrison, Elvis and the Green Man himself, Peter Steele. Fans of the band will also spot a cameo from collaborator and friend of the band, Tara VanFlower (LYCIA).

TYPE O NEGATIVE's Johnny Kenny comments: "An artificial intelligence video for an artificially intelligent band!".

Corinne Larre (Twisted Hooves Studio) who used A.I. and created the animated music video shared the following: "When Nuclear Blast asked me to make this video using artificial intelligence, I was eager to explore the thousand possibilities offered by this new technology. I ended up using a combination of two platforms: one that generated images and the other transforming said images into video.

"The lyrics left the field open to a lot of experimentation, leading to this universe both eerie and kitsch, which I hope pays homage to the band. The real challenge was the integration of legendary artists into this imagery. It's hard to explain to the A.I. the small details that make them unique as humans. In the end, hundreds, even thousands of iterations must have been made for this video!

"As an artist, I think it is necessary to remain humble when using artificial intelligence as the topic has quite rightly caused some ethical debate in the creative world. In my opinion, these creations should not be seen as artistic works in their own right, but as the first steps of a technology that will revolutionize audiovisual creation in the coming years." Watch the video below:

