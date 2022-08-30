Hatebreed Expand Their 20 Years Of Perseverance Tour

Hatebreed have expanded their 20 Years Of Perseverance Tour, adding several new stops to their special headline tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic "Perseverance" album.
The trek is now scheduled to kick off on October 25th in Elmira, NY at the L and is set to set wrap up on November 20th in San Diego, CA at the House of Blues.
Bodysnatcher and Dying will open all of the dates with Gatecreeper appearing from October 25th through November 15th, and Bleeding Through joining the tour from November 17th through November 20th.
Frontman Jamey Jasta had this to say, "I can't believe it's been 20 years since the Perseverance album hit. We're overdue for a headline tour so these shows will be ones for the ages. Show up early and support the great line up of sick bands!"
10/25 - Elmira, NY - The L
10/26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10/27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
10/28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
10/29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
10/30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10/31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
11/2 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
11/3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
11/4 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
11/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
11/9 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe
11/10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
11/11 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
11/12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
11/14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
11/17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
11/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
11/19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
