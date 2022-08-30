Hatebreed Expand Their 20 Years Of Perseverance Tour

Hatebreed have expanded their 20 Years Of Perseverance Tour, adding several new stops to their special headline tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic "Perseverance" album.

The trek is now scheduled to kick off on October 25th in Elmira, NY at the L and is set to set wrap up on November 20th in San Diego, CA at the House of Blues.

Bodysnatcher and Dying will open all of the dates with Gatecreeper appearing from October 25th through November 15th, and Bleeding Through joining the tour from November 17th through November 20th.

Frontman Jamey Jasta had this to say, "I can't believe it's been 20 years since the Perseverance album hit. We're overdue for a headline tour so these shows will be ones for the ages. Show up early and support the great line up of sick bands!"

10/25 - Elmira, NY - The L

10/26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10/27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

10/28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

10/29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

10/30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

11/2 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

11/3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

11/4 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

11/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

11/7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

11/9 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

11/10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

11/11 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

11/12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

11/14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

11/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

11/19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

