Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date

Metallica have invited fans to "Save The Date" for their third Helping Hands Concert & Auction that will benefit the band's All Within My Hands Foundation.

The group had this to say, "We're excited to announce the date of our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction as we invite you to join us in Los Angeles on December 16, 2022, for a very special show benefiting All Within My Hands. It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now!

"We're excited to share all the amazing things the Foundation has accomplished and we are inspired to look toward the future. Of course, we'll cap it all off with a full night of live music!

"We hope you will join us for the celebration; keep watching this site and our socials for more details coming soon."

