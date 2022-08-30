.

Tyler Hubbard To Perform On The Today Show

08-29-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tyler Hubbard Today show promo
Today show promo

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard will make his solo debut on NBC's TODAY show on August 30th, when he will perform his hit single "5 Foot 9" on television for the first time.

Hubbard is performing on the show to celebrate his recently released "Dancin' In The Country" EP, which is the second best selling country music EP on the year.

Dancin' in the Country also debuted at No.1 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, No. 6 on the Current Country Albums sales chart, and No. 107 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Related Stories


Tyler Hubbard To Perform On The Today Show

Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country

Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song '35's'

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Announces New Single

Tyler Hubbard Music and Merch

News > Tyler Hubbard

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more

Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more

Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Latest News

Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date

Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2022 Tour

Yes Celebrating Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary On U.S. Tour

The Church Return With New Concept Video and Single 'The Hypnogogue'

Hatebreed Expand Their 20 Years Of Perseverance Tour

Redlight King Become Biker Gang For 'Cold Killer' Video

In This Moment Share First Single From Blood 1983 EP