Tyler Hubbard To Perform On The Today Show

Today show promo

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard will make his solo debut on NBC's TODAY show on August 30th, when he will perform his hit single "5 Foot 9" on television for the first time.

Hubbard is performing on the show to celebrate his recently released "Dancin' In The Country" EP, which is the second best selling country music EP on the year.

Dancin' in the Country also debuted at No.1 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, No. 6 on the Current Country Albums sales chart, and No. 107 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

