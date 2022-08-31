Architects Share Deep Fake Video

Architects have released a music video for their new single, "Deep Fake". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "the classic symptoms of a broken spirit", which will be hitting stores on October 21st.
We were sent these details about the album: The band barely had time to celebrate success when they began the process of writing the songs that make up the new record.
Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon's Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton.
The band were buoyed by finally being back in the room together after their last album was made mostly remote due to COVID restrictions, the result was something altogether more "free, playful and spontaneous" the bands drummer and songwriter Dan explains. "This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun - it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic," agrees frontman Sam Carter.
Layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride. There is more than a passing nod to the band's post-rock influences as well as now familiar fist pumping anthems such as "when we were young", and lead single "tear gas", an arena ready anthem packed with industrial stomp. Watch the music video below:
Architects Cancel Tour With We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames
Architects Deliver 'Tear Gas' And Announce Album
Architects Frontman Sam Carter Releases First Children's Book
Architects Announce Abbey Road Streaming Event
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more
Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback
Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video
Red Hot Chili Peppers Brought Rock To VMAs
Fit For An Autopsy Reveal Cover Of Lamb Of God's Walk With Me In Hell
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Global Livestream Event
Architects Share Deep Fake Video
Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 20th Anniversary Box Set
Suicidal Tendencies Announce Special Halloween Shows