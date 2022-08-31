Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video

Arctic Monkeys have released a music video for their new song "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball," which is the first track from their forthcoming new album, "The Car".
As we previously reported, "The Car" will be released on October 21st and will feature ten new songs that were written by Alex Turner. It was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris.
The deluxe LP will be available on limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the AM Official Store. An exclusive, custard colored LP will be available at independent record shops. The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally. Watch the video below:
