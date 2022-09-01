.

Queensryche Go 'Behind The Walls' With New Video

Bruce Henne | 08-31-2022

Queensryche Album cover art
(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming a brand new music video for their song "Behind The Walls", a track from their forthcoming album, "Digital Noise Alliance."

"It is a story about those in crisis dealing with various forms of abuse," says the band. "The protagonist is faced with the dichotomy of reconciling a lifetime of devout faith, while suffering immense abuse with no intervention."

"Behind The Walls" follows "In Extremis" and "Forest" as the third preview to the 2022 album; due October 7, the band recorded the follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict" with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

"Digital Noise Alliance" will mark the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the band's lineup since 2017 (singer Todd La Torre handled drums on the 2019 album).

Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > Queensryche

