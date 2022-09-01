Queensryche Go 'Behind The Walls' With New Video

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming a brand new music video for their song "Behind The Walls", a track from their forthcoming album, "Digital Noise Alliance."
"It is a story about those in crisis dealing with various forms of abuse," says the band. "The protagonist is faced with the dichotomy of reconciling a lifetime of devout faith, while suffering immense abuse with no intervention."
"Behind The Walls" follows "In Extremis" and "Forest" as the third preview to the 2022 album; due October 7, the band recorded the follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict" with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris.
"Digital Noise Alliance" will mark the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the band's lineup since 2017 (singer Todd La Torre handled drums on the 2019 album).
Watch the new video here.
Queensryche Release 'Forest' Video
Queensryche Premiere 'In Extremis' Video
Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour
Queensryche Preview New Song 'In Extremis'
AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more
Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg
Nickelback Attract Hundreds Of Fans To Video Shoot
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Plots New Solo Album and Special Tour
Bauhaus Cancel North American Dates Due To Peter Murphy Rehab
Pink Floyd Revisit Cover Shoot For 'Animals' Reissue
Suicide Silence Deliver 'You Must Die' Video
Queensryche Go 'Behind The Walls' With New Video